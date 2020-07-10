All apartments in Robbinsdale
Last updated July 17 2019 at 4:35 AM

2619 York Ave N

2619 York Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2619 York Avenue North, Robbinsdale, MN 55422
Robbinsdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8c5e70c084 ---- This charming 3 bedroom home has hardwood floors, a fireplace, and eat in kitchen. A separate formal dining room and large family room make this house perfect for entertaining. Also, with your car safely parked in the garage, you can skip scraping ice off the windshield this winter Located in a quiet, welcoming neighborhood in the Robbinsdale school district. Enjoy the outdoors year round at Theodore Wirth Parkway, Valleyview Park, or Glenview Terrace Park, all of which are within walking distance! The house is just a few minutes away from local shopping and dining, and Highway 100 is also close by for an easy work commute.Our professional property management team takes a personal approach to property management, making sure that you questions and requests are always met in a timely manner. We pride ourselves on the great relationships we have with all of our tenants! Tenant Pays all Utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

