All apartments in Richfield
Find more places like 7205 Lyndale Avenue S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richfield, MN
/
7205 Lyndale Avenue S
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:08 PM

7205 Lyndale Avenue S

7205 Lyndale Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richfield
See all
Southwest Richfield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7205 Lyndale Avenue South, Richfield, MN 55423
Southwest Richfield

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
The KITCHEN HAD BEEN UPDATE SINCE THESE PHOTOS- Stone countertops, dishwasher and more!!! This 3 bed, 1.5 bath & 2 car garage Richfield duplex is located along Lyndale Ave S with alley access and ample off-street parking (3 dedicated spaces). The kitchen cabinets have been recently painted, new hardware and countertops are on the way!!! There are 2 bedrooms on the main level, 1 full bath, an eat-in kitchen, a large living room and original hardwood floors. Downstairs you will find another large living room, a large bedroom with a 1/2 bath on suite & laundry/storage. The home is located a few blocks from 66th & Lyndale (Restaurants, shopping, groceries & more). This property will rent fast! $55 App Fee / Cats Welcome (refundable deposit + $35/mo pet rent) / $150 One-time lease admin fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7205 Lyndale Avenue S have any available units?
7205 Lyndale Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richfield, MN.
What amenities does 7205 Lyndale Avenue S have?
Some of 7205 Lyndale Avenue S's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7205 Lyndale Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
7205 Lyndale Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7205 Lyndale Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 7205 Lyndale Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 7205 Lyndale Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 7205 Lyndale Avenue S offers parking.
Does 7205 Lyndale Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7205 Lyndale Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7205 Lyndale Avenue S have a pool?
No, 7205 Lyndale Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 7205 Lyndale Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 7205 Lyndale Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 7205 Lyndale Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7205 Lyndale Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
Does 7205 Lyndale Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7205 Lyndale Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastfield
7137 Chicago Ave S
Richfield, MN 55423
Chamberlain Apartments
6630 Richfield Parkway
Richfield, MN 55423
The Oaks on Pleasant
6600 Pleasant Ave
Richfield, MN 55423
The Henley
6324 Lyndale Avenue South
Richfield, MN 55423
Concierge Apartments
7620 Penn Avenue South
Richfield, MN 55423
Seasons Park Apartments
951 E 77th St
Richfield, MN 55423

Similar Pages

Richfield 1 BedroomsRichfield 2 Bedrooms
Richfield Apartments with ParkingRichfield Pet Friendly Places
Richfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MN
Blaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Richfield

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities