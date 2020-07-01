7205 Lyndale Avenue S

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

The KITCHEN HAD BEEN UPDATE SINCE THESE PHOTOS- Stone countertops, dishwasher and more!!! This 3 bed, 1.5 bath & 2 car garage Richfield duplex is located along Lyndale Ave S with alley access and ample off-street parking (3 dedicated spaces). The kitchen cabinets have been recently painted, new hardware and countertops are on the way!!! There are 2 bedrooms on the main level, 1 full bath, an eat-in kitchen, a large living room and original hardwood floors. Downstairs you will find another large living room, a large bedroom with a 1/2 bath on suite & laundry/storage. The home is located a few blocks from 66th & Lyndale (Restaurants, shopping, groceries & more). This property will rent fast! $55 App Fee / Cats Welcome (refundable deposit + $35/mo pet rent) / $150 One-time lease admin fee.