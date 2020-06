Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Large furnished bedroom in well maintained home of single professionals with controlled entry & security lights/systems on quiet residential street. Queen sized bed, upholstered headboard, 50 inch Samsung Smart TV (cable/DVR included), ceiling fan, dresser, black out shades, closet and nightstands.



Shared spaces include updated kitchen, dining room and living room with second TV and fireplace. The backyard deck has plenty of seating and a gas grill for your use. All utilities included.