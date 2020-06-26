6420 1st Avenue South

Amenities

Beautiful listing from PRO Realty Services!

Enjoy gorgeous woodwork and hardwood floors, and modern painting in this 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom home. Two of the bedrooms are on the main floor, and the third large, private bedroom is located upstairs. Take advantage of the beautiful yard and back deck this summer!



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now

