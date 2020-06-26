All apartments in Richfield
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:05 PM

6420 1st Avenue South

6420 1st Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6420 1st Avenue South, Richfield, MN 55423
Northeast Richfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful listing from PRO Realty Services!
Enjoy gorgeous woodwork and hardwood floors, and modern painting in this 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom home. Two of the bedrooms are on the main floor, and the third large, private bedroom is located upstairs. Take advantage of the beautiful yard and back deck this summer!

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services today at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6420 1st Avenue South have any available units?
6420 1st Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richfield, MN.
What amenities does 6420 1st Avenue South have?
Some of 6420 1st Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6420 1st Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
6420 1st Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6420 1st Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 6420 1st Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 6420 1st Avenue South offer parking?
No, 6420 1st Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 6420 1st Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6420 1st Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6420 1st Avenue South have a pool?
No, 6420 1st Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 6420 1st Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 6420 1st Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 6420 1st Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 6420 1st Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6420 1st Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 6420 1st Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
