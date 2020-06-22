6324 Sheridan Ave.

Amenities

Classic 1950's rambler with some fabulous updates! Featuring hardwood floors throughout most of the home. The living room has lots of natural light, a fireplace and a built-in book case. The fully remodeled spacious kitchen has new cabinets, countertops, flooring and offers a ton of cabinet and work space. Three bedrooms on the main floor along with a full bathroom, and a sun room with a vaulted ceiling, lots of windows, built-in cabinets and another fireplace. Sun room has a door with access to the fully fenced backyard where you'll find a patio, fire pit and mature trees. Two car attached garage. Unfinished basement for lots of storage. Located on the border of Edina and Richfield, minutes from Southdale shopping center and tons of restaurants and freeway access. Richfield school district.



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease or longer. Sorry, no pets accepted. Tenants are responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.



