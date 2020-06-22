All apartments in Richfield
Richfield, MN
6324 Sheridan Ave.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:20 AM

6324 Sheridan Ave.

6324 Sheridan Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6324 Sheridan Avenue South, Richfield, MN 55423
Northwest Richfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
fire pit
parking
garage
Classic 1950's rambler with some fabulous updates! Featuring hardwood floors throughout most of the home. The living room has lots of natural light, a fireplace and a built-in book case. The fully remodeled spacious kitchen has new cabinets, countertops, flooring and offers a ton of cabinet and work space. Three bedrooms on the main floor along with a full bathroom, and a sun room with a vaulted ceiling, lots of windows, built-in cabinets and another fireplace. Sun room has a door with access to the fully fenced backyard where you'll find a patio, fire pit and mature trees. Two car attached garage. Unfinished basement for lots of storage. Located on the border of Edina and Richfield, minutes from Southdale shopping center and tons of restaurants and freeway access. Richfield school district.

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease or longer. Sorry, no pets accepted. Tenants are responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

This home is professionally managed by Mauzy Properties. Mauzy Properties is a full service property manager and they provide tenants with a great rental experience. Streamlined application process, online rent payments, online repair requests and many more features and perks. Learn more at www.mauzyproperties.com or call 612-367-7848
Great rambler with charm and updates!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6324 Sheridan Ave. have any available units?
6324 Sheridan Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richfield, MN.
What amenities does 6324 Sheridan Ave. have?
Some of 6324 Sheridan Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6324 Sheridan Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6324 Sheridan Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6324 Sheridan Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 6324 Sheridan Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richfield.
Does 6324 Sheridan Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6324 Sheridan Ave. offers parking.
Does 6324 Sheridan Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6324 Sheridan Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6324 Sheridan Ave. have a pool?
No, 6324 Sheridan Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6324 Sheridan Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6324 Sheridan Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6324 Sheridan Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6324 Sheridan Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6324 Sheridan Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6324 Sheridan Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

