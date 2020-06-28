7277 147th Ter North West

Amenities

ANOTHER LISTING FROM GYNIEK @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!!! This updated 2 Bed and 1 1/2 Bath home in Ramsey MN is Available 9/15/2019 move in date!! Main Level features, Updated Eat-In Kitchen, walk out Patio, living room and a quarter bath. Upper Level has 2 Bedrooms,walk in Laundry room and full bath. Attached 2 car Garage, opener& access code. This is a must see. (RENT:$1350.00.) ( SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1350.00) Snow Removal and lawn care included!! Tenant responsible for all utilities. (One -Time Lease Admin Fee $150.00) Processing Fee $7) (NO PETS)(NO SMOKING) 6 Month Lease Preferred also open to 12 month Lease agreement. To Schedule a showing please Email!