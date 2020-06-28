All apartments in Ramsey
Last updated October 3 2019 at 5:35 PM

7277 147th Ter North West

7277 147th Terrace Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

7277 147th Terrace Northwest, Ramsey, MN 55303

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
ANOTHER LISTING FROM GYNIEK @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!!! This updated 2 Bed and 1 1/2 Bath home in Ramsey MN is Available 9/15/2019 move in date!! Main Level features, Updated Eat-In Kitchen, walk out Patio, living room and a quarter bath. Upper Level has 2 Bedrooms,walk in Laundry room and full bath. Attached 2 car Garage, opener& access code. This is a must see. (RENT:$1350.00.) ( SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1350.00) Snow Removal and lawn care included!! Tenant responsible for all utilities. (One -Time Lease Admin Fee $150.00) Processing Fee $7) (NO PETS)(NO SMOKING) 6 Month Lease Preferred also open to 12 month Lease agreement. To Schedule a showing please Email!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7277 147th Ter North West have any available units?
7277 147th Ter North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ramsey, MN.
What amenities does 7277 147th Ter North West have?
Some of 7277 147th Ter North West's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7277 147th Ter North West currently offering any rent specials?
7277 147th Ter North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7277 147th Ter North West pet-friendly?
No, 7277 147th Ter North West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ramsey.
Does 7277 147th Ter North West offer parking?
Yes, 7277 147th Ter North West offers parking.
Does 7277 147th Ter North West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7277 147th Ter North West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7277 147th Ter North West have a pool?
No, 7277 147th Ter North West does not have a pool.
Does 7277 147th Ter North West have accessible units?
No, 7277 147th Ter North West does not have accessible units.
Does 7277 147th Ter North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 7277 147th Ter North West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7277 147th Ter North West have units with air conditioning?
No, 7277 147th Ter North West does not have units with air conditioning.
