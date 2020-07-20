All apartments in Ramsey
5685 154th Ave NW

5685 154th Ct NW · No Longer Available
Location

5685 154th Ct NW, Ramsey, MN 55303

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
pet friendly
5685 154th Ave NW Available 08/01/19 Excellent Ramsey Location! 3bd 3ba 2car g Town Home Available August 01 - Excellent Ramsey location, nice neighborhood.
3bd, 3ba, 2 car attached garage
laundry on bedroom level
private master bathroom with double sink
$1495.00/mo*
$1544.00 deposit
Small dog allowed if additional pet deposit & pet addendum
*Advertised price assumes basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, etc.
12+ month lease preferred
$70 Application fee per adult
this Property is not Section 8 approved
smoking is not permitted
Contact Heather Dietrich Feigum,
Our Area Homes
7632001428 or for fastest response, email OurAreaHomesINFO@gmail.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4936708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5685 154th Ave NW have any available units?
5685 154th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ramsey, MN.
Is 5685 154th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
5685 154th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5685 154th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5685 154th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 5685 154th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 5685 154th Ave NW offers parking.
Does 5685 154th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5685 154th Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5685 154th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 5685 154th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 5685 154th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 5685 154th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5685 154th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5685 154th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5685 154th Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5685 154th Ave NW does not have units with air conditioning.
