5685 154th Ave NW Available 08/01/19 Excellent Ramsey Location! 3bd 3ba 2car g Town Home Available August 01 - Excellent Ramsey location, nice neighborhood.

3bd, 3ba, 2 car attached garage

laundry on bedroom level

private master bathroom with double sink

$1495.00/mo*

$1544.00 deposit

Small dog allowed if additional pet deposit & pet addendum

*Advertised price assumes basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, etc.

12+ month lease preferred

$70 Application fee per adult

this Property is not Section 8 approved

smoking is not permitted

Contact Heather Dietrich Feigum,

Our Area Homes

7632001428 or for fastest response, email OurAreaHomesINFO@gmail.com



No Cats Allowed



