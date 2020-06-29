5450 144th Way North West

Amenities

Another listing from ERICA @RentersWarehouse! Available 11/1/19, Townhome with basement, 4 beds, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, pantry. End unit with a lot of surrounding green space, wooded areas. Walking/biking trails right out backdoor! Glass sliding doors leads to a deck on one level and a patio from the walkout basement! Basement has a nice bedroom and 3/4 bathroom. Top level has a Master bedroom walk through bath w/Jacuzzi tub. 2 other bedrooms on upper level. Rent includes lawn, snow, trash. Tenant responsible for water/sewer, electric, gas. Sorry, NO pets, NO sec 8. $55 app/adult. (RENT= $1695, SECURITY DEPOSIT = $1695, Lease admin fee= $150)