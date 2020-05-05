All apartments in Plymouth
18815 46th Ave N

18815 46th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

18815 46th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
sauna
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
media room
sauna
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b2ef872053 ---- Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda [at] twincitiesleasing [dot] com Photos and Video Tour on our You tube page for you to walk the property before seeing it, to understand the flow of the home! Huge house, with plenty of room for having guests over for a night of entertaining or relax on your deck and enjoy nature. This 5 bedroom 3 bathroom house has it all! 3 car garage, walks in to a mud room, with living room, TV room, office, open kitchen, dining room that walks out to a deck that overlooks no neighbors. Upper level has 3 bedrooms full bathroom and a Master Suite bathroom that has a high tech shower/sauna/jets/lights! -SEE PHOTOS for details. Laundry on upper level also. Lower room is great for entertaining. Theater system, wet bar and ping pong table are all staying. Guest room with Guest bath downstairs. This home is on 1 full acre of land! Storage and walks out to patio where you can enjoy bonfires and s\'mores! Residents pay all utilities and handle lawn and snow care. Check out the video tour at http://youtu.be/l_PaCge-724 (or searching the address in You Tube) Owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600 credit or higher. Property owner is not participating in Section 8. $150 lease signing fee, $15/month home furnace filter delivery. First month\'s rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at Twin Cities Leasing. Co-signer required if no credit. 5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls. Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing. com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18815 46th Ave N have any available units?
18815 46th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 18815 46th Ave N have?
Some of 18815 46th Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18815 46th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
18815 46th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18815 46th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 18815 46th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 18815 46th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 18815 46th Ave N offers parking.
Does 18815 46th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18815 46th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18815 46th Ave N have a pool?
No, 18815 46th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 18815 46th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 18815 46th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 18815 46th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 18815 46th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18815 46th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18815 46th Ave N has units with air conditioning.

