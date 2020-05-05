18815 46th Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage media room sauna

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b2ef872053 ---- Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda [at] twincitiesleasing [dot] com Photos and Video Tour on our You tube page for you to walk the property before seeing it, to understand the flow of the home! Huge house, with plenty of room for having guests over for a night of entertaining or relax on your deck and enjoy nature. This 5 bedroom 3 bathroom house has it all! 3 car garage, walks in to a mud room, with living room, TV room, office, open kitchen, dining room that walks out to a deck that overlooks no neighbors. Upper level has 3 bedrooms full bathroom and a Master Suite bathroom that has a high tech shower/sauna/jets/lights! -SEE PHOTOS for details. Laundry on upper level also. Lower room is great for entertaining. Theater system, wet bar and ping pong table are all staying. Guest room with Guest bath downstairs. This home is on 1 full acre of land! Storage and walks out to patio where you can enjoy bonfires and s\'mores! Residents pay all utilities and handle lawn and snow care. Check out the video tour at http://youtu.be/l_PaCge-724 (or searching the address in You Tube) Owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600 credit or higher. Property owner is not participating in Section 8. $150 lease signing fee, $15/month home furnace filter delivery. First month\'s rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at Twin Cities Leasing. Co-signer required if no credit. 5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls. Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing. com