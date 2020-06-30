All apartments in Plymouth
Find more places like 15385 60th Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
15385 60th Avenue North
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:25 PM

15385 60th Avenue North

15385 60th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plymouth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15385 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Warm and cozy, but incredibly spacious this town-home located in the beautiful Colonial Manor at Legacy Park has all the amenities and convenience of a developed community, but the privacy of a single family home being an end unit. Enjoy the nearby trails or relax on your attached patio while enjoying the company of family and friends. Not only is this town-home located in the very desired city of Plymouth, but the unit itself is completely updated, truly a must see!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15385 60th Avenue North have any available units?
15385 60th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 15385 60th Avenue North have?
Some of 15385 60th Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15385 60th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
15385 60th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15385 60th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 15385 60th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 15385 60th Avenue North offer parking?
No, 15385 60th Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 15385 60th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15385 60th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15385 60th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 15385 60th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 15385 60th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 15385 60th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 15385 60th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 15385 60th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15385 60th Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 15385 60th Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55446
Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments
15300 37th Ave N
Plymouth, MN 55447
Oakwood Apartments
17600 14th Ave N
Plymouth, MN 55447
Park Place
14550 34th Ave N
Plymouth, MN 55447
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy
Plymouth, MN 55441
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd
Plymouth, MN 55446
Medicine Lake Apartments
1300 W Medicine Lake Dr
Plymouth, MN 55441
Creekside Apartments
200 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441

Similar Pages

Plymouth 1 BedroomsPlymouth 2 Bedrooms
Plymouth Apartments with BalconyPlymouth Apartments with Parking
Plymouth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities