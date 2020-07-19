All apartments in Oakdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1602 Helmo Avenue North

1602 Helmo Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

1602 Helmo Ave N, Oakdale, MN 55128

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Make this your new home! Recently updated single level two bedroom/one bathroom townhome that includes an in unit washer and dryer, dishwasher, and attached one car garage. No more shoveling snow off your car! Water/Sewer, Gas, and Electric are included in the rent! Snow removal and lawn care also included!

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oqpv3xWzA4I

Utilities paid by resident: Cable & Telephone, & Trash

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Jason with PRO realty services at (651) 321-1907 today with any questions or to schedule a showing!!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 2. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available 3/5/19
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 Helmo Avenue North have any available units?
1602 Helmo Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakdale, MN.
What amenities does 1602 Helmo Avenue North have?
Some of 1602 Helmo Avenue North's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 Helmo Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
1602 Helmo Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 Helmo Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1602 Helmo Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 1602 Helmo Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 1602 Helmo Avenue North offers parking.
Does 1602 Helmo Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1602 Helmo Avenue North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 Helmo Avenue North have a pool?
No, 1602 Helmo Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 1602 Helmo Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 1602 Helmo Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 Helmo Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1602 Helmo Avenue North has units with dishwashers.
Does 1602 Helmo Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 1602 Helmo Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
