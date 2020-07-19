1602 Helmo Avenue North

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated some paid utils

Make this your new home! Recently updated single level two bedroom/one bathroom townhome that includes an in unit washer and dryer, dishwasher, and attached one car garage. No more shoveling snow off your car! Water/Sewer, Gas, and Electric are included in the rent! Snow removal and lawn care also included!



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oqpv3xWzA4I



Utilities paid by resident: Cable & Telephone, & Trash



Qualifications: Max occupants: 2. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available 3/5/19

