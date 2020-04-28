All apartments in Oak Park Heights
Find more places like 5691 Oren Avenue N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Park Heights, MN
/
5691 Oren Avenue N
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:26 AM

5691 Oren Avenue N

5691 Oren Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5691 Oren Avenue North, Oak Park Heights, MN 55082

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, with 2 car garage. Great location, large yard, & storage shed. The main level offers a large living room, 3 bedrooms, full bath, dining area, eat in kitchen, and deck. The walkout lower level offers a large family room with wet bar, 1/2 bath/laundry area, and walks out to patio. Updated Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Counters, Subway Tile, and Stainless Appliances. Both Baths updated. All new Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout. Tenant pays Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, Trash and maintains Snow/Lawn. Background check required, income requirements, 12 month minimum lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5691 Oren Avenue N have any available units?
5691 Oren Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park Heights, MN.
What amenities does 5691 Oren Avenue N have?
Some of 5691 Oren Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5691 Oren Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
5691 Oren Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5691 Oren Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 5691 Oren Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park Heights.
Does 5691 Oren Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 5691 Oren Avenue N offers parking.
Does 5691 Oren Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5691 Oren Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5691 Oren Avenue N have a pool?
No, 5691 Oren Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 5691 Oren Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 5691 Oren Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 5691 Oren Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5691 Oren Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 5691 Oren Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5691 Oren Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNHudson, WIOakdale, MNHugo, MNSomerset, WIWhite Bear Lake, MNNorth St. Paul, MN
Cottage Grove, MNForest Lake, MNVadnais Heights, MNSouth St. Paul, MNNew Richmond, WILittle Canada, MNInver Grove Heights, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNMendota Heights, MNBlaine, MNFalcon Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities