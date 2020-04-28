5691 Oren Avenue N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, with 2 car garage. Great location, large yard, & storage shed. The main level offers a large living room, 3 bedrooms, full bath, dining area, eat in kitchen, and deck. The walkout lower level offers a large family room with wet bar, 1/2 bath/laundry area, and walks out to patio. Updated Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Counters, Subway Tile, and Stainless Appliances. Both Baths updated. All new Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout. Tenant pays Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, Trash and maintains Snow/Lawn. Background check required, income requirements, 12 month minimum lease.