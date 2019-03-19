2732 56th Street North West

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW!! Kurt Host and Renters Warehouse bring you another great home in your neighborhood. Just listed! GREAT SPACE!! This home is nicely located right off highway 52 in the NW part of Rochester. Close to shops, malls, and parks. Attached garage leading into the mud/laundry room. Hardwood floors throughout the main dining and kitchen that leads out to a nice deck out back. All three bedrooms upstairs for easy family living. Downstairs has a second living/entertainment area as well as a great storage room!! This will not last long. (PETS OK WITH DEPOSIT. 1st month's rent, security deposit of 1 months rent, $150 lease admin fee, and $7 monthly processing/reporting fee due up front). To schedule your showing please visit call 612-225-7668 or schedule here... https://showmojo.com/73c0e75f82/gallery