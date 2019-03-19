All apartments in Oak Park Heights
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2732 56th Street North West

2732 56th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2732 56th Street North, Oak Park Heights, MN 55082

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!! Kurt Host and Renters Warehouse bring you another great home in your neighborhood. Just listed! GREAT SPACE!! This home is nicely located right off highway 52 in the NW part of Rochester. Close to shops, malls, and parks. Attached garage leading into the mud/laundry room. Hardwood floors throughout the main dining and kitchen that leads out to a nice deck out back. All three bedrooms upstairs for easy family living. Downstairs has a second living/entertainment area as well as a great storage room!! This will not last long. (PETS OK WITH DEPOSIT. 1st month's rent, security deposit of 1 months rent, $150 lease admin fee, and $7 monthly processing/reporting fee due up front). To schedule your showing please visit call 612-225-7668 or schedule here... https://showmojo.com/73c0e75f82/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2732 56th Street North West have any available units?
2732 56th Street North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park Heights, MN.
What amenities does 2732 56th Street North West have?
Some of 2732 56th Street North West's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2732 56th Street North West currently offering any rent specials?
2732 56th Street North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2732 56th Street North West pet-friendly?
Yes, 2732 56th Street North West is pet friendly.
Does 2732 56th Street North West offer parking?
Yes, 2732 56th Street North West offers parking.
Does 2732 56th Street North West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2732 56th Street North West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2732 56th Street North West have a pool?
No, 2732 56th Street North West does not have a pool.
Does 2732 56th Street North West have accessible units?
No, 2732 56th Street North West does not have accessible units.
Does 2732 56th Street North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 2732 56th Street North West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2732 56th Street North West have units with air conditioning?
No, 2732 56th Street North West does not have units with air conditioning.

