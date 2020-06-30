All apartments in New Hope
Home
/
New Hope, MN
/
7327 62nd Avenue North
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:20 AM

7327 62nd Avenue North

7327 62nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

7327 62nd Avenue North, New Hope, MN 55428
Dorothy Mary Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Located right across from a school, this 3 bedroom townhome with 1.5 bathrooms is just for you! Schedule a showing!
Offering lease end date of 4/26/2021 - $1375
Spacious 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms multi-level townhome. This area has much to offer! You will be across the street from Prairie Seeds Academy High School. Within walking distance to North Lions Park. Restaurants nearby include Buffalo Wild Wings, VFW, Chipotle, and many more.
Pet Policy: Dog allowed with $500 nonrefundable pet fee plus $35/month pet rent. Cats allowed with $100 nonrefundable pet fee.
Additional screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: 1 assigned parking space.
Laundry: laundry hookups.
Appliances: Fridge, Range, Dishwasher, Central A/C.
Tenant pays electric and gas. Landlord pays water, sewer and trash.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7327 62nd Avenue North have any available units?
7327 62nd Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Hope, MN.
What amenities does 7327 62nd Avenue North have?
Some of 7327 62nd Avenue North's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7327 62nd Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
7327 62nd Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7327 62nd Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 7327 62nd Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 7327 62nd Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 7327 62nd Avenue North offers parking.
Does 7327 62nd Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7327 62nd Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7327 62nd Avenue North have a pool?
No, 7327 62nd Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 7327 62nd Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 7327 62nd Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 7327 62nd Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7327 62nd Avenue North has units with dishwashers.
Does 7327 62nd Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7327 62nd Avenue North has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
