7323 62nd Avenue North

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***

Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom multi level townhome. This area has much to offer! You will be across the street from Prairie Seeds Academy High School. Within walking distance to North Lions Park. Restaurants nearby include: Buffalo Wild Wings, VFW, Chipotle, and many more.

Pet Policy: Dog allowed with $500 non refundable pet fee plus $35/month pet rent. Cats allowed with $100 non refundable pet fee.

Screening criteria: Standard. Parking: 1 assigned parking space.

Laundry: laundry hook ups.

Appliances: Fridge, Range, Dishwasher, Central A/C.

Tenant pays electric and gas. Landlord pays water, sewer and trash.