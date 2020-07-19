All apartments in New Brighton
655 10th St North West

655 10th St NW
Location

655 10th St NW, New Brighton, MN 55112

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom cottage home will not last long!!! The home is in excellent condition: fresh paint, window air conditioner provided, off street parking available, private back yard space great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care are included in the rent. Pet Policy: Small Dogs or cats: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds.) To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 655 10th St NW New Brighton MN 55112

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

