655 10th St North West

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom cottage home will not last long!!! The home is in excellent condition: fresh paint, window air conditioner provided, off street parking available, private back yard space great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care are included in the rent. Pet Policy: Small Dogs or cats: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds.) To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 655 10th St NW New Brighton MN 55112