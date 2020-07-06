All apartments in New Brighton
Find more places like 2216 Thorndale Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Brighton, MN
/
2216 Thorndale Avenue
Last updated March 22 2019 at 12:42 AM

2216 Thorndale Avenue

2216 Thorndale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Brighton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2216 Thorndale Avenue, New Brighton, MN 55112
Rice Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Relax in your updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1500+ sq ft home in New Brighton! Home has both a family room and living room plus a great yard with a screened-in porch. Large detached garage with storage. Convenient location. Come see what it has for you!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2216 Thorndale Avenue have any available units?
2216 Thorndale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Brighton, MN.
What amenities does 2216 Thorndale Avenue have?
Some of 2216 Thorndale Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2216 Thorndale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2216 Thorndale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 Thorndale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2216 Thorndale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2216 Thorndale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2216 Thorndale Avenue offers parking.
Does 2216 Thorndale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2216 Thorndale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 Thorndale Avenue have a pool?
No, 2216 Thorndale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2216 Thorndale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2216 Thorndale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 Thorndale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2216 Thorndale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2216 Thorndale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2216 Thorndale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Terrace
751 1st Ave NW
New Brighton, MN 55112
Kah Properties Poppyseed
1236 Poppyseed Drive
New Brighton, MN 55112
Sage Park
900 County Road D W
New Brighton, MN 55112
Hillside East Apartments
371 Old Highway 8 SW
New Brighton, MN 55112

Similar Pages

New Brighton 1 BedroomsNew Brighton 2 Bedrooms
New Brighton Apartments with ParkingNew Brighton Dog Friendly Apartments
New Brighton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MN
Elk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University