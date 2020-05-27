2624 Lake Court Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

A 2 bedroom/2 bath Condo with two levels and include high end amenities in Moundsview.



This home features an open floor plan with wood floors, quartz counter tops and tile! Both Bedrooms and a full bathroom are located on the upper level as well as the walkout to the deck overlooking a pond and walking trails.

Downstairs features another living area with a 3/4 bath, laundry room, and a large non-conforming 3rd room for an office, playroom,etc. There's also a huge closet for storage room located off the laundry room.



The lower level also features another walkout patio so you can enjoy warm summer nights or Cozy winter afternoons and view of the wildlife right out the back door.



Background check/requirements:

Rental & Employment Check

Criminal & Credit Check

References & make 3x the monthly rent



Owner pays Association dues -



NO SMOKING ON PROPERTY OR DECKS.



Check out our website atL

www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com



Pets are allowed and a $500 refundable pet deposit and $25 monthly pet fee.



Nearby schools include IronDale Senior High School, Calvin Academy and Mounds View Bridges Program.