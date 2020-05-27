All apartments in Mounds View
Find more places like 2624 Lake Court Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mounds View, MN
/
2624 Lake Court Dr
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:36 AM

2624 Lake Court Dr

2624 Lake Court Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2624 Lake Court Drive, Mounds View, MN 55112
Mounds View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A 2 bedroom/2 bath Condo with two levels and include high end amenities in Moundsview.

This home features an open floor plan with wood floors, quartz counter tops and tile! Both Bedrooms and a full bathroom are located on the upper level as well as the walkout to the deck overlooking a pond and walking trails.
Downstairs features another living area with a 3/4 bath, laundry room, and a large non-conforming 3rd room for an office, playroom,etc. There's also a huge closet for storage room located off the laundry room.

The lower level also features another walkout patio so you can enjoy warm summer nights or Cozy winter afternoons and view of the wildlife right out the back door.

Background check/requirements:
Rental & Employment Check
Criminal & Credit Check
References & make 3x the monthly rent

Owner pays Association dues -

NO SMOKING ON PROPERTY OR DECKS.

Check out our website atL
www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

Pets are allowed and a $500 refundable pet deposit and $25 monthly pet fee.

Nearby schools include IronDale Senior High School, Calvin Academy and Mounds View Bridges Program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2624 Lake Court Dr have any available units?
2624 Lake Court Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mounds View, MN.
What amenities does 2624 Lake Court Dr have?
Some of 2624 Lake Court Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2624 Lake Court Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2624 Lake Court Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2624 Lake Court Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2624 Lake Court Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2624 Lake Court Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2624 Lake Court Dr does offer parking.
Does 2624 Lake Court Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2624 Lake Court Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2624 Lake Court Dr have a pool?
No, 2624 Lake Court Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2624 Lake Court Dr have accessible units?
No, 2624 Lake Court Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2624 Lake Court Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2624 Lake Court Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2624 Lake Court Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2624 Lake Court Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNFridley, MNShoreview, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNColumbia Heights, MNSt. Anthony, MN
Brooklyn Center, MNVadnais Heights, MNFalcon Heights, MNLittle Canada, MNRobbinsdale, MNChamplin, MNCrystal, MNGolden Valley, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNAnoka, MNNew Hope, MNRamsey, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University