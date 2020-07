Residences at 1700

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking pet friendly bbq/grill conference room hot tub yoga

1700 is a prime location just outside Minneapolis, with close access to two major freeways. Surrounded by some of the best retail and restaurants in the Twin Cities, all within walking distance, it offers all the features (and skyline views) of an urban location.