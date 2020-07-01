All apartments in Minnetonka
Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:23 PM

5998 Chasewood Parkway

5998 Chasewood Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

5998 Chasewood Parkway, Minnetonka, MN 55343

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Come view this updated and beautifully-kept 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo unit available today in Minnetonka! This convenient location features scenic nature views overlooking a pond with a fountain and trail, while including a private entrance to the unit and an attached 1-car garage and private lawn-level patio. The interior of the unit features plenty of natural light, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, dishwasher, microwave, air conditioning, electric fireplace, in-unit washer and dryer and great amenities including walking trails, community clubhouse, pool, tennis court and fitness center! Security Deposit: $1,600. Sorry, no cats and no smoking. Dogs are permitted with additional fees and owner approval. Lease through June 2021. Tenants responsible for electric and gas. Water/Sewage, trash removal, yard care and snow removal included in rent! Tenants must each pay $75 HOA fee at time of lease signing. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5998 Chasewood Parkway have any available units?
5998 Chasewood Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 5998 Chasewood Parkway have?
Some of 5998 Chasewood Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5998 Chasewood Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
5998 Chasewood Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5998 Chasewood Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 5998 Chasewood Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 5998 Chasewood Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 5998 Chasewood Parkway offers parking.
Does 5998 Chasewood Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5998 Chasewood Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5998 Chasewood Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 5998 Chasewood Parkway has a pool.
Does 5998 Chasewood Parkway have accessible units?
No, 5998 Chasewood Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 5998 Chasewood Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5998 Chasewood Parkway has units with dishwashers.

