5998 Chasewood Parkway

Come view this updated and beautifully-kept 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo unit available today in Minnetonka! This convenient location features scenic nature views overlooking a pond with a fountain and trail, while including a private entrance to the unit and an attached 1-car garage and private lawn-level patio. The interior of the unit features plenty of natural light, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, dishwasher, microwave, air conditioning, electric fireplace, in-unit washer and dryer and great amenities including walking trails, community clubhouse, pool, tennis court and fitness center! Security Deposit: $1,600. Sorry, no cats and no smoking. Dogs are permitted with additional fees and owner approval. Lease through June 2021. Tenants responsible for electric and gas. Water/Sewage, trash removal, yard care and snow removal included in rent! Tenants must each pay $75 HOA fee at time of lease signing. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!