5697 Green Circle Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:55 PM

5697 Green Circle Drive

5697 Green Circle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5697 Green Circle Drive, Minnetonka, MN 55343

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
sauna
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
sauna
This 2Bed/2Bath condo is located on the 1st floor and offers an open living/dining room with access to the large deck for outdoor enjoyment. The Kitchen has a breakfast bar and pass-through to the living room. Separate laundry room in the unit. The building has secured access. Amenities: Outdoor heated pool, sauna, party room. Prime location close to bus lines and major highways 169, 62, 100, 494 and 7. Downtown Hopkins mins away, 20 mins to downtown Minneapolis and just steps away from recreational trails. One underground heated parking spot. Gas, water, trash, basic cable, lawn, and snow removal included. This home does not participate in section 8. ($150 admin fee $7 P&R fee) (Rent: $1250 Security Deposit: $1250) (PETS: No pets) Schedule all showings online. Application fee $55 per adult. Lease terms: 24 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

