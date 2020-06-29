5697 Green Circle Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool sauna

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking pool sauna

This 2Bed/2Bath condo is located on the 1st floor and offers an open living/dining room with access to the large deck for outdoor enjoyment. The Kitchen has a breakfast bar and pass-through to the living room. Separate laundry room in the unit. The building has secured access. Amenities: Outdoor heated pool, sauna, party room. Prime location close to bus lines and major highways 169, 62, 100, 494 and 7. Downtown Hopkins mins away, 20 mins to downtown Minneapolis and just steps away from recreational trails. One underground heated parking spot. Gas, water, trash, basic cable, lawn, and snow removal included. This home does not participate in section 8. ($150 admin fee $7 P&R fee) (Rent: $1250 Security Deposit: $1250) (PETS: No pets) Schedule all showings online. Application fee $55 per adult. Lease terms: 24 months