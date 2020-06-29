All apartments in Minnetonka
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:59 PM

5528 Bimini Drive

5528 Bimini Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5528 Bimini Drive, Minnetonka, MN 55343

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
Come see this beautiful 2,143 square-foot 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom townhouse in scenic Minnetonka available early April! Youll love the modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, including a convection oven. Great for entertaining! The home also includes a fourth walk-out room suitable for an office or family room, while the master bedroom features a large whirlpool tub. Amenities include a four-seasons porch, in-unit washer/dryer, an attached 2-car garage, microwave, dishwasher, water softener, updated new composite decks, central A/C, finished walk-out basement and fireplace! This home is close to Shady Oak Park, Junction Park and UnitedHealth Group Headquarters. Tenant is responsible for Electric, Gas and Water. Trash Removal, Yard Care and Snow Removal included in rent! Security Deposit: $1,850. No Smoking. One dog (less than 40 pounds) or 1-2 cats are permitted with additional fees. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5528 Bimini Drive have any available units?
5528 Bimini Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 5528 Bimini Drive have?
Some of 5528 Bimini Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5528 Bimini Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5528 Bimini Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5528 Bimini Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5528 Bimini Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5528 Bimini Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5528 Bimini Drive offers parking.
Does 5528 Bimini Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5528 Bimini Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5528 Bimini Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5528 Bimini Drive has a pool.
Does 5528 Bimini Drive have accessible units?
No, 5528 Bimini Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5528 Bimini Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5528 Bimini Drive has units with dishwashers.
