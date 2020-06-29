5528 Bimini Drive

Amenities

Come see this beautiful 2,143 square-foot 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom townhouse in scenic Minnetonka available early April! Youll love the modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, including a convection oven. Great for entertaining! The home also includes a fourth walk-out room suitable for an office or family room, while the master bedroom features a large whirlpool tub. Amenities include a four-seasons porch, in-unit washer/dryer, an attached 2-car garage, microwave, dishwasher, water softener, updated new composite decks, central A/C, finished walk-out basement and fireplace! This home is close to Shady Oak Park, Junction Park and UnitedHealth Group Headquarters. Tenant is responsible for Electric, Gas and Water. Trash Removal, Yard Care and Snow Removal included in rent! Security Deposit: $1,850. No Smoking. One dog (less than 40 pounds) or 1-2 cats are permitted with additional fees. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing today!