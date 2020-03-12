13200 Excelsior Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool pet friendly

Wonderful central location with updated basement including gas fireplace and whirlpool tub. Screened deck and beautiful landscaping make the large yard a perfect escape. Open main level floor plan. Rural living in the city! Large lot allows plenty of room to spread out and enjoy life.Great kitchen. Cove ceiling moldings, arched doorways, and hardwood floors. Windows are updated plus central A/C and heat keep it comfortable inside! Pets OK. $55 application fee per adult. One time $150 admin fee for accepted application, and $7 monthly management fee. To schedule a showing, please copy and paste this link: