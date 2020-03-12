All apartments in Minnetonka
Last updated March 19 2019

13200 Excelsior Boulevard

13200 Excelsior Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

13200 Excelsior Boulevard, Minnetonka, MN 55343

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
Wonderful central location with updated basement including gas fireplace and whirlpool tub. Screened deck and beautiful landscaping make the large yard a perfect escape. Open main level floor plan. Rural living in the city! Large lot allows plenty of room to spread out and enjoy life.Great kitchen. Cove ceiling moldings, arched doorways, and hardwood floors. Windows are updated plus central A/C and heat keep it comfortable inside! Pets OK. $55 application fee per adult. One time $150 admin fee for accepted application, and $7 monthly management fee. To schedule a showing, please copy and paste this link:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13200 Excelsior Boulevard have any available units?
13200 Excelsior Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 13200 Excelsior Boulevard have?
Some of 13200 Excelsior Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13200 Excelsior Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
13200 Excelsior Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13200 Excelsior Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 13200 Excelsior Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 13200 Excelsior Boulevard offer parking?
No, 13200 Excelsior Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 13200 Excelsior Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13200 Excelsior Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13200 Excelsior Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 13200 Excelsior Boulevard has a pool.
Does 13200 Excelsior Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 13200 Excelsior Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 13200 Excelsior Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 13200 Excelsior Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
