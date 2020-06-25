All apartments in Maplewood
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:23 PM

490 Marnie Street S

490 Marnie St S · No Longer Available
Location

490 Marnie St S, Maplewood, MN 55119
Vista Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
You won't want to miss this one! Clean and move-in ready with tons of storage throughout the home! The main level boasts an open floor plan with tons of windows and natural light, a main floor bedroom + den/bonus room. Upstairs features the large master bedroom with walk-in closet + private bath and two additional bedrooms. Lower level is unfinished and allows for plenty of storage. Walk out to your patio this Summer to enjoy the large backyard backing up to beautiful Vista Hills park. Easy highway access and minutes to the many shops and restaurants off of Valley Creek Rd. Call us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 490 Marnie Street S have any available units?
490 Marnie Street S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maplewood, MN.
What amenities does 490 Marnie Street S have?
Some of 490 Marnie Street S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 490 Marnie Street S currently offering any rent specials?
490 Marnie Street S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 490 Marnie Street S pet-friendly?
No, 490 Marnie Street S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maplewood.
Does 490 Marnie Street S offer parking?
Yes, 490 Marnie Street S offers parking.
Does 490 Marnie Street S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 490 Marnie Street S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 490 Marnie Street S have a pool?
No, 490 Marnie Street S does not have a pool.
Does 490 Marnie Street S have accessible units?
No, 490 Marnie Street S does not have accessible units.
Does 490 Marnie Street S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 490 Marnie Street S has units with dishwashers.
Does 490 Marnie Street S have units with air conditioning?
No, 490 Marnie Street S does not have units with air conditioning.
