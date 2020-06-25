490 Marnie Street S

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

You won't want to miss this one! Clean and move-in ready with tons of storage throughout the home! The main level boasts an open floor plan with tons of windows and natural light, a main floor bedroom + den/bonus room. Upstairs features the large master bedroom with walk-in closet + private bath and two additional bedrooms. Lower level is unfinished and allows for plenty of storage. Walk out to your patio this Summer to enjoy the large backyard backing up to beautiful Vista Hills park. Easy highway access and minutes to the many shops and restaurants off of Valley Creek Rd. Call us today to schedule your showing!