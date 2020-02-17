All apartments in Maplewood
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

2137 Duluth Place 2

2137 Duluth Place · No Longer Available
Location

2137 Duluth Place, Maplewood, MN 55109
Sherwood Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
internet access
pet friendly
Unit 2 Available 09/03/19 Unit #2 private room in shared house w/ a cat - Property Id: 143202

2 private bedrooms available in newly renovated home in Maplewood. Ideal for someone who works in Mapplewood or St. Paul. 15 min drive to downtown St. Paul. 25 minute drive to downtown Minneapolis.

You'll be living with the homeowners. They're an active married couple and they enjoy biking on the trails in the beautiful quiet surrounding lakes area. The home has everything you need to live a fit and healthy lifestyle including pull up bars, squat rack, slack line and rock climbing walls!

The kitchen is spacious and newly renovated. You'll have your own space in the fridge and pantry. You will share a newly renovated bathroom with 1 other tenant. You will have your own parking spot in our driveway.

There are 2 rooms available

Unit 1: 8x11 Smaller, but fully furnished with a full bed, desk and dresser, has a small closet and small window, $500/month

Unit 2: 11x10 Fits a queen bed, dresser, desk, has a large closet and large windows, $650/month

Utilities are $50 in addition to room
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143202p
Property Id 143202

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5066350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2137 Duluth Place 2 have any available units?
2137 Duluth Place 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maplewood, MN.
What amenities does 2137 Duluth Place 2 have?
Some of 2137 Duluth Place 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2137 Duluth Place 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2137 Duluth Place 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2137 Duluth Place 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2137 Duluth Place 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2137 Duluth Place 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2137 Duluth Place 2 offers parking.
Does 2137 Duluth Place 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2137 Duluth Place 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2137 Duluth Place 2 have a pool?
No, 2137 Duluth Place 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2137 Duluth Place 2 have accessible units?
No, 2137 Duluth Place 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2137 Duluth Place 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2137 Duluth Place 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2137 Duluth Place 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2137 Duluth Place 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
