2137 Duluth Place 2

Unit 2 Available 09/03/19 Unit #2 private room in shared house w/ a cat - Property Id: 143202



2 private bedrooms available in newly renovated home in Maplewood. Ideal for someone who works in Mapplewood or St. Paul. 15 min drive to downtown St. Paul. 25 minute drive to downtown Minneapolis.



You'll be living with the homeowners. They're an active married couple and they enjoy biking on the trails in the beautiful quiet surrounding lakes area. The home has everything you need to live a fit and healthy lifestyle including pull up bars, squat rack, slack line and rock climbing walls!



The kitchen is spacious and newly renovated. You'll have your own space in the fridge and pantry. You will share a newly renovated bathroom with 1 other tenant. You will have your own parking spot in our driveway.



There are 2 rooms available



Unit 1: 8x11 Smaller, but fully furnished with a full bed, desk and dresser, has a small closet and small window, $500/month



Unit 2: 11x10 Fits a queen bed, dresser, desk, has a large closet and large windows, $650/month



Utilities are $50 in addition to room

No Pets Allowed



