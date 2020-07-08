All apartments in Maplewood
2116 Greenbrier Street
Last updated July 8 2019 at 8:54 PM

2116 Greenbrier Street

2116 Greenbrier Street North · No Longer Available
Location

2116 Greenbrier Street North, Maplewood, MN 55117
Parkside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great home for entertaining-inside or out! Large gathering spaces & kitchen. New appliances, granite, hardwood floors, private maintenance deck & patio. Luscious gardens, outdoor sanctuary. 3 bedrooms on 1 level. Room for more bedrooms in lower level. Many updates-new lighting, garage doors, insulation-see supplement. Roseville Schools.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 Greenbrier Street have any available units?
2116 Greenbrier Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maplewood, MN.
What amenities does 2116 Greenbrier Street have?
Some of 2116 Greenbrier Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 Greenbrier Street currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Greenbrier Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 Greenbrier Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2116 Greenbrier Street is pet friendly.
Does 2116 Greenbrier Street offer parking?
Yes, 2116 Greenbrier Street offers parking.
Does 2116 Greenbrier Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 Greenbrier Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 Greenbrier Street have a pool?
No, 2116 Greenbrier Street does not have a pool.
Does 2116 Greenbrier Street have accessible units?
No, 2116 Greenbrier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 Greenbrier Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2116 Greenbrier Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2116 Greenbrier Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2116 Greenbrier Street does not have units with air conditioning.

