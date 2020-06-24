9672 Alvarado Lane N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available 02/15/20 - Roomy, well maintained and nicely updated 2 bedrooms townhome located in Rush Creek Elementary near trails, Rush Creek Golf Course, dining, shopping, major roadways and Maple Grove Hospital! Open floorplan with center island, breakfast bar, pantry and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Hard to find large upper level loft that can be used as a second family room. HUGE master with two closets and walk-through spacious bathroom with whirlpool tub, separate shower and double sink vanity. 2 car garage with epoxy finished floor.