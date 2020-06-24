All apartments in Maple Grove
Last updated March 3 2020 at 10:40 AM

9672 Alvarado Lane N

9672 Alvarado Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

9672 Alvarado Lane North, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available 02/15/20 - Roomy, well maintained and nicely updated 2 bedrooms townhome located in Rush Creek Elementary near trails, Rush Creek Golf Course, dining, shopping, major roadways and Maple Grove Hospital! Open floorplan with center island, breakfast bar, pantry and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Hard to find large upper level loft that can be used as a second family room. HUGE master with two closets and walk-through spacious bathroom with whirlpool tub, separate shower and double sink vanity. 2 car garage with epoxy finished floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9672 Alvarado Lane N have any available units?
9672 Alvarado Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 9672 Alvarado Lane N have?
Some of 9672 Alvarado Lane N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9672 Alvarado Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
9672 Alvarado Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9672 Alvarado Lane N pet-friendly?
No, 9672 Alvarado Lane N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Grove.
Does 9672 Alvarado Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 9672 Alvarado Lane N offers parking.
Does 9672 Alvarado Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9672 Alvarado Lane N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9672 Alvarado Lane N have a pool?
Yes, 9672 Alvarado Lane N has a pool.
Does 9672 Alvarado Lane N have accessible units?
No, 9672 Alvarado Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 9672 Alvarado Lane N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9672 Alvarado Lane N has units with dishwashers.
Does 9672 Alvarado Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 9672 Alvarado Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.
