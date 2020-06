Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

This beautiful home is brought to you by Minnesota Home Rental. It features a large floor plan, spacious kitchen, large open master, a finished basement, and a large yard. Conveniently located just off Hwy 169 and 81 in Maple Grove, you are close to everything and only minutes from Brooklyn Park, Osseo, Champlin, and Coon Rapids.