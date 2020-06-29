7204 Kimberly LN N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Available 05/01/20 3BR/2.5BA FORMER MODEL HOME Townhome, Maple Grove - Property Id: 225231



FORMER MODEL HOME, Exterior Stone / Brick Great location, with tons of space, vaulted ceilings, master suite, and upstairs laundry with 2 car garage.



Property features 3 large bedrooms on second level, second floor laundry room, large kitchen , walk-in pantry, double vanity sinks, master bedroom with walk-in closet, patio area,and so much more.

Tenant pays gas and electric. Renters insurance required.

12 month lease terms.

No pets allowed.

Section 8 not approved.

Application per adult.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Available May 1, 2020.

Call 763.496.7536 to schedule your showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225231

Property Id 225231



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5653378)