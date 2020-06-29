All apartments in Maple Grove
Home
/
Maple Grove, MN
/
7204 Kimberly LN N
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

7204 Kimberly LN N

7204 Kimberly Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

7204 Kimberly Lane North, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 05/01/20 3BR/2.5BA FORMER MODEL HOME Townhome, Maple Grove - Property Id: 225231

FORMER MODEL HOME, Exterior Stone / Brick Great location, with tons of space, vaulted ceilings, master suite, and upstairs laundry with 2 car garage.

Property features 3 large bedrooms on second level, second floor laundry room, large kitchen , walk-in pantry, double vanity sinks, master bedroom with walk-in closet, patio area,and so much more.
Tenant pays gas and electric. Renters insurance required.
12 month lease terms.
No pets allowed.
Section 8 not approved.
Application per adult.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Available May 1, 2020.
Call 763.496.7536 to schedule your showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225231
Property Id 225231

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5653378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

