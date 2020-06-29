7204 Kimberly LN N

Amenities
Available 05/01/20 3BR/2.5BA FORMER MODEL HOME Townhome, Maple Grove - Property Id: 225231
FORMER MODEL HOME, Exterior Stone / Brick Great location, with tons of space, vaulted ceilings, master suite, and upstairs laundry with 2 car garage.
Property features 3 large bedrooms on second level, second floor laundry room, large kitchen , walk-in pantry, double vanity sinks, master bedroom with walk-in closet, patio area,and so much more.
Tenant pays gas and electric. Renters insurance required.
12 month lease terms.
No pets allowed.
Section 8 not approved.
Application per adult.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Available May 1, 2020.
Call 763.496.7536 to schedule your showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225231
