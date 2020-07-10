6708 Narcissus Lane N

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Laundry in unit! 2 Car Garage- 3 bedroom Townhome Maple Grove!



Don't miss this recently updated 3 Bed/3 Bath Townhome Located in Gleason Farms.

Just blocks away from lakes, parks, and golf courses.

This stunning town home has gleaming hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with dishwasher, large master suite with bath and walk in closet.

Has in unit washer/dryer and a 2 Car Garage!

Sorry no pets allowed



Applicant must have viewed the property in person in order to apply

Min. credit score=680

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Max tenants=4

Application fee is $55 per person and is non refundable

Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal

Owner pays: Assoc dues/water/sewer/trash/snow/lawn care

Tenant pays: Gas/electric/any optional utility





