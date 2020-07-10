All apartments in Maple Grove
Maple Grove, MN
6708 Narcissus Lane N
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:30 AM

6708 Narcissus Lane N

6708 Narcissus Lane North · No Longer Available
Maple Grove
Apartments with Gym
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Parking
Location

6708 Narcissus Lane North, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Laundry in unit! 2 Car Garage- 3 bedroom Townhome Maple Grove!

Don't miss this recently updated 3 Bed/3 Bath Townhome Located in Gleason Farms.
Just blocks away from lakes, parks, and golf courses.
This stunning town home has gleaming hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with dishwasher, large master suite with bath and walk in closet.
Has in unit washer/dryer and a 2 Car Garage!
Sorry no pets allowed

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/1bbe004055

Applicant must have viewed the property in person in order to apply
Min. credit score=680
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Max tenants=4
Application fee is $55 per person and is non refundable
Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal
Owner pays: Assoc dues/water/sewer/trash/snow/lawn care
Tenant pays: Gas/electric/any optional utility
No pets allowed

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/1bbe004055

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6708 Narcissus Lane N have any available units?
6708 Narcissus Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 6708 Narcissus Lane N have?
Some of 6708 Narcissus Lane N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6708 Narcissus Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
6708 Narcissus Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6708 Narcissus Lane N pet-friendly?
No, 6708 Narcissus Lane N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Grove.
Does 6708 Narcissus Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 6708 Narcissus Lane N offers parking.
Does 6708 Narcissus Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6708 Narcissus Lane N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6708 Narcissus Lane N have a pool?
No, 6708 Narcissus Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 6708 Narcissus Lane N have accessible units?
No, 6708 Narcissus Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 6708 Narcissus Lane N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6708 Narcissus Lane N has units with dishwashers.
Does 6708 Narcissus Lane N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6708 Narcissus Lane N has units with air conditioning.

