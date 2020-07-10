6708 Narcissus Lane N

Amenities
Laundry in unit! 2 Car Garage- 3 bedroom Townhome Maple Grove!
Don't miss this recently updated 3 Bed/3 Bath Townhome Located in Gleason Farms.
Just blocks away from lakes, parks, and golf courses.
This stunning town home has gleaming hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with dishwasher, large master suite with bath and walk in closet.
Has in unit washer/dryer and a 2 Car Garage!
Sorry no pets allowed
Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:
https://showmojo.com/l/1bbe004055
Applicant must have viewed the property in person in order to apply
Min. credit score=680
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Max tenants=4
Application fee is $55 per person and is non refundable
Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal
Owner pays: Assoc dues/water/sewer/trash/snow/lawn care
Tenant pays: Gas/electric/any optional utility
No pets allowed
Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:
https://showmojo.com/l/1bbe004055