6546 Merrimac Lane N

Available 03/01/2020. Beautiful 3 BR, 2BA TH in Maple Grove. Large master BR with walk in closet. Gas burning fireplace in living room. Large deck. Natural woodwork, 6 panel doors, main floor BR, open concept. Close to bike trails and parks.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
