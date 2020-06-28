All apartments in Maple Grove
6546 Merrimac Lane N
Last updated January 17 2020 at 11:35 PM

6546 Merrimac Lane N

6546 Merrimac Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

6546 Merrimac Lane North, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Available 03/01/2020. Beautiful 3 BR, 2BA TH in Maple Grove. Large master BR
with walk in closet. Gas burning fireplace in living room. Large deck. Natural
woodwork, 6 panel doors, main floor BR, open concept. Close to bike trails
and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6546 Merrimac Lane N have any available units?
6546 Merrimac Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 6546 Merrimac Lane N have?
Some of 6546 Merrimac Lane N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6546 Merrimac Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
6546 Merrimac Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6546 Merrimac Lane N pet-friendly?
No, 6546 Merrimac Lane N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Grove.
Does 6546 Merrimac Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 6546 Merrimac Lane N offers parking.
Does 6546 Merrimac Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6546 Merrimac Lane N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6546 Merrimac Lane N have a pool?
No, 6546 Merrimac Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 6546 Merrimac Lane N have accessible units?
No, 6546 Merrimac Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 6546 Merrimac Lane N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6546 Merrimac Lane N has units with dishwashers.
Does 6546 Merrimac Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6546 Merrimac Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.
