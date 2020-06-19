All apartments in Maple Grove
11922 91st Avenue N

Location

11922 91st Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Another listing from Mason Hallada with Renters Warehouse. Ideal yard space with a private deck & custom stamped concrete sidewalk/patio! Prime location near The Shops at Arbor Lakes, parks, trails, restaurants & easy highway access! The main level features a bright open living room & a eat-in kitchen. Two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space & a full bathroom. The finished lower level includes a 2nd living room, 3rd & 4th bedroom, full bath, laundry & storage space. 2 car garage. Tenant responsible for all utilities lawn care & snow removal. Pets considered with deposit. NO SECTION 8. NO SMOKING. One time Admin fee of $150 and $7 processing fee. Pets Allowed, $500 deposit. If you would like to schedule a showing, please click this link and find the property: https://showmojo.com/8eb0f5aee3/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11922 91st Avenue N have any available units?
11922 91st Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 11922 91st Avenue N have?
Some of 11922 91st Avenue N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11922 91st Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
11922 91st Avenue N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11922 91st Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 11922 91st Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 11922 91st Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 11922 91st Avenue N does offer parking.
Does 11922 91st Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11922 91st Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11922 91st Avenue N have a pool?
Yes, 11922 91st Avenue N has a pool.
Does 11922 91st Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 11922 91st Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 11922 91st Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 11922 91st Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11922 91st Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 11922 91st Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
