11922 91st Avenue N

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool

Another listing from Mason Hallada with Renters Warehouse. Ideal yard space with a private deck & custom stamped concrete sidewalk/patio! Prime location near The Shops at Arbor Lakes, parks, trails, restaurants & easy highway access! The main level features a bright open living room & a eat-in kitchen. Two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space & a full bathroom. The finished lower level includes a 2nd living room, 3rd & 4th bedroom, full bath, laundry & storage space. 2 car garage. Tenant responsible for all utilities lawn care & snow removal. Pets considered with deposit. NO SECTION 8. NO SMOKING. One time Admin fee of $150 and $7 processing fee. Pets Allowed, $500 deposit. If you would like to schedule a showing, please click this link and find the property: https://showmojo.com/8eb0f5aee3/gallery