10259 Chesshire Lane North - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newer townhome with tons of upgrades! Hurry, it won't last long! The beautiful, spacious foyer welcomes you in and flows into the large open concept home. The kitchen features a center island, custom glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances with a gas stove, and lots of counter and storage space which features staggered height, soft close cabinetry. The dining area has sliding glass doors that open to a patio. The main living space has a ceiling fan and plenty of room for entertaining. In the upper level you'll find a master suite with a large window, ceiling fan, private bathroom with double, under mount sinks and a nice walk-in closet. A second bedroom offers multiple windows, a small window seat and a walk-in closet. The 3rd bedroom has two closets and an alcove that's perfect for a desk or reading nook. The versatile upper level loft space can be used as a second living area, playroom or home office! The laundry room is conveniently placed on this floor as well, along with a full guest bathroom. Attached 2-car garage. Located just minutes from tons of shopping and restaurants at Arbor Lakes. Home backs up to Elm Creek and Central Park. Osseo School District #270.



Lease Terms: $1,995 Security deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease or longer. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric and water. Garbage, lawn, and snow care are included in rent. Pets may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Wonderful newly built townhome!