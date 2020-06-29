All apartments in Maple Grove
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

10259 Chesshire Lane North - 1

10259 Chesshire Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

10259 Chesshire Lane North, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newer townhome with tons of upgrades! Hurry, it won't last long! The beautiful, spacious foyer welcomes you in and flows into the large open concept home. The kitchen features a center island, custom glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances with a gas stove, and lots of counter and storage space which features staggered height, soft close cabinetry. The dining area has sliding glass doors that open to a patio. The main living space has a ceiling fan and plenty of room for entertaining. In the upper level you'll find a master suite with a large window, ceiling fan, private bathroom with double, under mount sinks and a nice walk-in closet. A second bedroom offers multiple windows, a small window seat and a walk-in closet. The 3rd bedroom has two closets and an alcove that's perfect for a desk or reading nook. The versatile upper level loft space can be used as a second living area, playroom or home office! The laundry room is conveniently placed on this floor as well, along with a full guest bathroom. Attached 2-car garage. Located just minutes from tons of shopping and restaurants at Arbor Lakes. Home backs up to Elm Creek and Central Park. Osseo School District #270.

Lease Terms: $1,995 Security deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease or longer. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric and water. Garbage, lawn, and snow care are included in rent. Pets may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Wonderful newly built townhome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10259 Chesshire Lane North - 1 have any available units?
10259 Chesshire Lane North - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 10259 Chesshire Lane North - 1 have?
Some of 10259 Chesshire Lane North - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10259 Chesshire Lane North - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
10259 Chesshire Lane North - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10259 Chesshire Lane North - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10259 Chesshire Lane North - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 10259 Chesshire Lane North - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 10259 Chesshire Lane North - 1 offers parking.
Does 10259 Chesshire Lane North - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10259 Chesshire Lane North - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10259 Chesshire Lane North - 1 have a pool?
No, 10259 Chesshire Lane North - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 10259 Chesshire Lane North - 1 have accessible units?
No, 10259 Chesshire Lane North - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 10259 Chesshire Lane North - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10259 Chesshire Lane North - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 10259 Chesshire Lane North - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10259 Chesshire Lane North - 1 has units with air conditioning.
