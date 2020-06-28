7887 Grinnell Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Great 2-Story Home*3 Bed*1.5 Bath*Lakeville- Available for move in Apr 1-May 1 - Size: 2000 sq. ft.

Style: Single Family

Bedrooms: 3 bedrooms

Bathrooms: 1.5 bathrooms

Property Features: Fireplace, Fenced back yard, 194 School District



MAIN LEVEL: Spacious living room with bay window; vaulted, knotty pine family room w/fireplace, big kitchen with lots of cupboard and counter space; large dining room, laundry room w/door to garage & a guest bath. An oversized deck off family room and a large fenced yard with a storage shed. UPPER LEVEL: 3 nice size bedrooms, master with door to walk-thru bath (also door from hallway). LOWER LEVEL: unfinished basement, suitable for game/play room, storage etc., and a mechanical room. A big 2-car garage with extra outside parking for car or boat. Located in a neighborhood close to schools, parks & shopping. Cedar Ave.(77) and 35W/E are just minutes away.



Pets allowed- limit 2, we have the typical breed restrictions. Available for move in anytime between April 1 - May 1, 2020



(RLNE2675324)