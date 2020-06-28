All apartments in Lakeville
Find more places like 7887 Grinnell Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeville, MN
/
7887 Grinnell Way
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

7887 Grinnell Way

7887 Grinnell Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

7887 Grinnell Way, Lakeville, MN 55044
Foxborough

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great 2-Story Home*3 Bed*1.5 Bath*Lakeville- Available for move in Apr 1-May 1 - Size: 2000 sq. ft.
Style: Single Family
Bedrooms: 3 bedrooms
Bathrooms: 1.5 bathrooms
Property Features: Fireplace, Fenced back yard, 194 School District

MAIN LEVEL: Spacious living room with bay window; vaulted, knotty pine family room w/fireplace, big kitchen with lots of cupboard and counter space; large dining room, laundry room w/door to garage & a guest bath. An oversized deck off family room and a large fenced yard with a storage shed. UPPER LEVEL: 3 nice size bedrooms, master with door to walk-thru bath (also door from hallway). LOWER LEVEL: unfinished basement, suitable for game/play room, storage etc., and a mechanical room. A big 2-car garage with extra outside parking for car or boat. Located in a neighborhood close to schools, parks & shopping. Cedar Ave.(77) and 35W/E are just minutes away.

Pets allowed- limit 2, we have the typical breed restrictions. Available for move in anytime between April 1 - May 1, 2020

(RLNE2675324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7887 Grinnell Way have any available units?
7887 Grinnell Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 7887 Grinnell Way have?
Some of 7887 Grinnell Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7887 Grinnell Way currently offering any rent specials?
7887 Grinnell Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7887 Grinnell Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7887 Grinnell Way is pet friendly.
Does 7887 Grinnell Way offer parking?
Yes, 7887 Grinnell Way offers parking.
Does 7887 Grinnell Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7887 Grinnell Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7887 Grinnell Way have a pool?
No, 7887 Grinnell Way does not have a pool.
Does 7887 Grinnell Way have accessible units?
No, 7887 Grinnell Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7887 Grinnell Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7887 Grinnell Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7887 Grinnell Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7887 Grinnell Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Edison at Spirit
5181 161st St W
Lakeville, MN 55044
Southfork Townhomes
18001 Jubilee Way
Lakeville, MN 55044
Springs at Lakeville
17400 Glacier Way
Lakeville, MN 55044
Edison at Avonlea
7255 181st Street West
Lakeville, MN 55044

Similar Pages

Lakeville 1 BedroomsLakeville 2 Bedrooms
Lakeville Apartments with PoolLakeville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lakeville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MN
Buffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNOwatonna, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University