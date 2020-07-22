20059 Holt Ave West - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Wonderful end unit townhome in the best location! This home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. There is fresh paint throughout the whole home. You have a great kitchen with all the appliances you could need, featuring a island bar! The living room has a beautiful large window allowing sunlight to fill the room. You will find a deck right off the family room. Master bedroom has their own private bath as well as a walk in closet. Washer and dryer are included and located on the lower level. Garage space has room for 2 cars but lots of extra room as well! School District #194.



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. $1795 Security Deposit. Garbage, snow, and lawn care are all included in rent. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and water. Pets may be accepted based on owners approval with a $500 non-refundable pet deposit. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

