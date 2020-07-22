All apartments in Lakeville
Find more places like 20059 Holt Ave West - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeville, MN
/
20059 Holt Ave West - 1
Last updated March 26 2020 at 3:09 AM

20059 Holt Ave West - 1

20059 Holt Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeville
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

20059 Holt Avenue, Lakeville, MN 55044

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful end unit townhome in the best location! This home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. There is fresh paint throughout the whole home. You have a great kitchen with all the appliances you could need, featuring a island bar! The living room has a beautiful large window allowing sunlight to fill the room. You will find a deck right off the family room. Master bedroom has their own private bath as well as a walk in closet. Washer and dryer are included and located on the lower level. Garage space has room for 2 cars but lots of extra room as well! School District #194.

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. $1795 Security Deposit. Garbage, snow, and lawn care are all included in rent. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and water. Pets may be accepted based on owners approval with a $500 non-refundable pet deposit. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Beautiful town home in great Lakeville Neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20059 Holt Ave West - 1 have any available units?
20059 Holt Ave West - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 20059 Holt Ave West - 1 have?
Some of 20059 Holt Ave West - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20059 Holt Ave West - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
20059 Holt Ave West - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20059 Holt Ave West - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 20059 Holt Ave West - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 20059 Holt Ave West - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 20059 Holt Ave West - 1 offers parking.
Does 20059 Holt Ave West - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20059 Holt Ave West - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20059 Holt Ave West - 1 have a pool?
No, 20059 Holt Ave West - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 20059 Holt Ave West - 1 have accessible units?
No, 20059 Holt Ave West - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 20059 Holt Ave West - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20059 Holt Ave West - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 20059 Holt Ave West - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20059 Holt Ave West - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edison at Avonlea
7255 181st Street West
Lakeville, MN 55044
Springs at Lakeville
17400 Glacier Way
Lakeville, MN 55044
The Edison at Spirit
5181 161st St W
Lakeville, MN 55044

Similar Pages

Lakeville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakeville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakeville Accessible ApartmentsLakeville Apartments with Gyms
Lakeville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Woodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNChaska, MNRichfield, MNNew Hope, MNBrooklyn Center, MNGolden Valley, MNInver Grove Heights, MN
Elk River, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNHopkins, MNShoreview, MNChanhassen, MNNorth St. Paul, MNFridley, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University