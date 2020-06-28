All apartments in Lakeville
Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:35 AM

17550 Gillette Way

17550 Gillette Way · No Longer Available
Location

17550 Gillette Way, Lakeville, MN 55044
Crossroads

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New FLOORS! New PAINT! New Appliances! Come see this spacious 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhome in Lakeville - close walking distance to restaurants, shopping! Open floor plan, oversized kitchen island and walk-in closets. Enjoy carefree living with outside common area mowing and plowing included! Farmington school district. Attached two car garage.

Available NOW! Tenant is responsible for gas and electric only, HOA covers water/sewer, trash. This is a 18 month lease. No pets. Please note, rent from move in date to 4/30/20 will be $1500, rent from 5/1/20 through 5/31/21 will be $1575.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. Monthly income must be $4,500, no section 8. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies, credit above 600. Must have excellent landlord reference.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17550 Gillette Way have any available units?
17550 Gillette Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
Is 17550 Gillette Way currently offering any rent specials?
17550 Gillette Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17550 Gillette Way pet-friendly?
No, 17550 Gillette Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeville.
Does 17550 Gillette Way offer parking?
Yes, 17550 Gillette Way offers parking.
Does 17550 Gillette Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17550 Gillette Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17550 Gillette Way have a pool?
No, 17550 Gillette Way does not have a pool.
Does 17550 Gillette Way have accessible units?
No, 17550 Gillette Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17550 Gillette Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 17550 Gillette Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17550 Gillette Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 17550 Gillette Way does not have units with air conditioning.
