17550 Gillette Way

New FLOORS! New PAINT! New Appliances! Come see this spacious 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhome in Lakeville - close walking distance to restaurants, shopping! Open floor plan, oversized kitchen island and walk-in closets. Enjoy carefree living with outside common area mowing and plowing included! Farmington school district. Attached two car garage.



Available NOW! Tenant is responsible for gas and electric only, HOA covers water/sewer, trash. This is a 18 month lease. No pets. Please note, rent from move in date to 4/30/20 will be $1500, rent from 5/1/20 through 5/31/21 will be $1575.



Application fee of $35.00/adult. Monthly income must be $4,500, no section 8. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies, credit above 600. Must have excellent landlord reference.