9109 60th St N

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

If you are looking for that private retreat outside of city limits yet desire a convenient commute, this could be the opportunity you have been looking for! This 2 bedroom rambler rests on a private farm near Highway 36. This rental opportunity includes a large yard overlooking a scenic pond, a spacious eat-in kitchen, dining room, 2 bedrooms plus an office. The unfinished lower level is a walk out and hosts the washer and dryer that are included. Don't miss this rare opportunity to have the sense of space without paying for it. Just minutes from the Highway 36/694 interchange. You'll feel like you are at the cabin everyday. Call us at 651-491-8005 for a private showing of this "Simple Pleasure".