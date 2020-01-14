4905 Lily Ave N

Amenities

Executive Home on Huge Private Lot, Large Master w/2 Walk-In Closets, Lower Family w/Projector Screen - Executive home in Lake Elmo available now. Sprawling open floor plan on the main level with views from every angle of large back yard. The main level features a living room with a double sided gas fireplace opposite of the office with floor to ceiling built-in shelving. The kitchen was recently updated and has a breakfast bar, double ovens, and open shelving. There's an informal dining area as well as a formal dining room with built-in bar. There's a large mud room off the garage and built-in desk area. There's also a 3 season porch overlooking the yard with another gas fireplace.

The lower level has a family room with a projector, 110" screen and black out curtains that will stay with the property. This room is open to the lower kitchen and dining area. The lower kitchen is fully equipped and has a wine room that can accomodate over 150 bottles. There's a guest bedroom downstairs, a workout room, and 3/4 bathroom that leads into the sauna.

There are three bedrooms upstairs including the master bedroom. The master bedroom and bathroom overlook the back of the property. Master bathroom has two vanities, oversized tiled shower and separate soaking tub. The master bathroom connects to the walk-in closet which leads into another large closet/changing room with washer/dryer.

There's another full bathroom in the hallway for the other two bedrooms. One of the bedrooms has it's own vanity.

This house has also has an attached 3 car garage with an electric car charger, built-in speakers throughout and professional landscaping. The back yard backs up to protected wetlands giving you plenty of privacy.



Residents are responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow

Pets considered with a $100/month pet fee per

$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 700+), criminal and rental history

