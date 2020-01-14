All apartments in Lake Elmo
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

4905 Lily Ave N

4905 Lily Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4905 Lily Avenue North, Lake Elmo, MN 55042

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
wine room
Executive Home on Huge Private Lot, Large Master w/2 Walk-In Closets, Lower Family w/Projector Screen - Executive home in Lake Elmo available now. Sprawling open floor plan on the main level with views from every angle of large back yard. The main level features a living room with a double sided gas fireplace opposite of the office with floor to ceiling built-in shelving. The kitchen was recently updated and has a breakfast bar, double ovens, and open shelving. There's an informal dining area as well as a formal dining room with built-in bar. There's a large mud room off the garage and built-in desk area. There's also a 3 season porch overlooking the yard with another gas fireplace.
The lower level has a family room with a projector, 110" screen and black out curtains that will stay with the property. This room is open to the lower kitchen and dining area. The lower kitchen is fully equipped and has a wine room that can accomodate over 150 bottles. There's a guest bedroom downstairs, a workout room, and 3/4 bathroom that leads into the sauna.
There are three bedrooms upstairs including the master bedroom. The master bedroom and bathroom overlook the back of the property. Master bathroom has two vanities, oversized tiled shower and separate soaking tub. The master bathroom connects to the walk-in closet which leads into another large closet/changing room with washer/dryer.
There's another full bathroom in the hallway for the other two bedrooms. One of the bedrooms has it's own vanity.
This house has also has an attached 3 car garage with an electric car charger, built-in speakers throughout and professional landscaping. The back yard backs up to protected wetlands giving you plenty of privacy.

Residents are responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow
Pets considered with a $100/month pet fee per
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 700+), criminal and rental history
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

(RLNE5152848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4905 Lily Ave N have any available units?
4905 Lily Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Elmo, MN.
What amenities does 4905 Lily Ave N have?
Some of 4905 Lily Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4905 Lily Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4905 Lily Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4905 Lily Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4905 Lily Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 4905 Lily Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4905 Lily Ave N offers parking.
Does 4905 Lily Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4905 Lily Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4905 Lily Ave N have a pool?
No, 4905 Lily Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4905 Lily Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4905 Lily Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4905 Lily Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4905 Lily Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4905 Lily Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4905 Lily Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
