Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking new construction

New Construction Rental. Beautiful exterior featuring oversized, concrete front porch. Cozy up in your den or turn on the fireplace and wind down in your expansive great room on the main level. This home is created for function. 4 bedrooms up plus loft & laundry. Visit today & check out all the details make this house a home! Located in beautiful Easton Village of Lake Elmo. Stillwater school district with close proximity to great shopping and dining options. Rent to Own possible.