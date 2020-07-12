All apartments in Isanti County
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:40 PM

8760 261st Avenue North West

8760 261st Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

8760 261st Avenue Northwest, Isanti County, MN 55398

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Another listing from Jenny and Linda@RENTERSWAREHOUSE! This updated 3 BD/2BA home is located on 4.25 acres just East of Zimmerman. It features a large bright kitchen, Family room and a finished basement. There are two bedrooms and a full bath up. One bedroom, family room and laundry/storage are on the lower level. A must see! (RENT = $1495, SECURITY DEPOSIT = $1495, LEASE ADMINISTRATION FEE= $150, MONTHLY FILING/REPORTING FEE = $7) PETS WELCOME WITH OWNER APPROVAL AND PET DEPOSIT. Application fee = $55/adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8760 261st Avenue North West have any available units?
8760 261st Avenue North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Isanti County, MN.
What amenities does 8760 261st Avenue North West have?
Some of 8760 261st Avenue North West's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8760 261st Avenue North West currently offering any rent specials?
8760 261st Avenue North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8760 261st Avenue North West pet-friendly?
Yes, 8760 261st Avenue North West is pet friendly.
Does 8760 261st Avenue North West offer parking?
No, 8760 261st Avenue North West does not offer parking.
Does 8760 261st Avenue North West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8760 261st Avenue North West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8760 261st Avenue North West have a pool?
Yes, 8760 261st Avenue North West has a pool.
Does 8760 261st Avenue North West have accessible units?
No, 8760 261st Avenue North West does not have accessible units.
Does 8760 261st Avenue North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 8760 261st Avenue North West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8760 261st Avenue North West have units with air conditioning?
No, 8760 261st Avenue North West does not have units with air conditioning.
