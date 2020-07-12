8760 261st Avenue North West

Amenities

Another listing from Jenny and Linda@RENTERSWAREHOUSE! This updated 3 BD/2BA home is located on 4.25 acres just East of Zimmerman. It features a large bright kitchen, Family room and a finished basement. There are two bedrooms and a full bath up. One bedroom, family room and laundry/storage are on the lower level. A must see! (RENT = $1495, SECURITY DEPOSIT = $1495, LEASE ADMINISTRATION FEE= $150, MONTHLY FILING/REPORTING FEE = $7) PETS WELCOME WITH OWNER APPROVAL AND PET DEPOSIT. Application fee = $55/adult