Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking internet access online portal smoke-free community

Welcome to Rum River Apartments. Set on the northern edge of Isanti, Rum River is located less than a mile from Highway 65 and even closer to excellent schools, parks, walking paths and the city's downtown district. Built in 2005, these are some of Isanti's newest apartment homes and feature contemporary, yet comfortable amenities.