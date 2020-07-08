8821 Brunell Way.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7eee74205f ---- Great 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home in Inver Grove Heights. AVAILABLE JULY 1!!!! This home offers: Built in 2002 1950 square feet of living space Spacious bedrooms Natural lighting throughout the home Stainless steel appliances Open floor plan In-unit full-size washer and dryer 2 stall attached garage Deck The lower level is a walkout with a 3/4 bath that could be used as a 4th bedroom Near parks and walking trails Please contact VSM Real Estate to schedule a showing today: rentals@vsmrealestate.com OR 612.353.8080 Additional Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT section 8 approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, phone, internet, cable. 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. Walk In Closets