Last updated March 25 2019 at 2:53 PM

7928 Barbara Avenue

7928 Barbara Ave
Location

7928 Barbara Ave, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
Inver Grove Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't miss this 3 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bathroom townhome with a desirable open floor plan and all bedrooms on the same level! In unit laundry, central air, a one car attached garage, a dishwasher, and a balcony are some other great features!

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k_lhyB9Ewi8

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water, Trash, and Cable & Telephone.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, dogs not accepted and other pets are subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available 5/5/19
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7928 Barbara Avenue have any available units?
7928 Barbara Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inver Grove Heights, MN.
What amenities does 7928 Barbara Avenue have?
Some of 7928 Barbara Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7928 Barbara Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7928 Barbara Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7928 Barbara Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7928 Barbara Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7928 Barbara Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7928 Barbara Avenue offers parking.
Does 7928 Barbara Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7928 Barbara Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7928 Barbara Avenue have a pool?
No, 7928 Barbara Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7928 Barbara Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7928 Barbara Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7928 Barbara Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7928 Barbara Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 7928 Barbara Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7928 Barbara Avenue has units with air conditioning.
