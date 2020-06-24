7928 Barbara Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Don't miss this 3 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bathroom townhome with a desirable open floor plan and all bedrooms on the same level! In unit laundry, central air, a one car attached garage, a dishwasher, and a balcony are some other great features!



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k_lhyB9Ewi8



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water, Trash, and Cable & Telephone.



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, dogs not accepted and other pets are subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available 5/5/19

Contact us to schedule a showing.