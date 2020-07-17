7305 Brittany Lane #64.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

End Unit Townhouse Available Now, Hardwood Floors, Vaulted Ceilings, Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances - End unit townhouse in Inver Grove Heights available now. Real hardwood floors throughout! Open floor plan on the main level. Vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace in the living room. Full dining area. Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The main level has a half bathroom off the kitchen.

All three bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet with lots of shelving and storage. The large full bathroom has a tiled floor and granite vanity. Laundry is conveniently located just off the bedrooms.

This townhouse has a side yard, 2 car attached garage and central a/c. Easy access to Highway 52. Close to North Valley Park and Inver Wood Golf Course.



Rent includes water, trash and association dues

$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history

One cat or dog (up to 35 lbs) is okay with a $35/month pet fee

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 for more information



For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



(RLNE5902308)