Home
/
Inver Grove Heights, MN
/
7305 Brittany Lane #64
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7305 Brittany Lane #64

7305 Brittany Lane · (612) 298-6519
Location

7305 Brittany Lane, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7305 Brittany Lane #64 · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1374 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
End Unit Townhouse Available Now, Hardwood Floors, Vaulted Ceilings, Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances - End unit townhouse in Inver Grove Heights available now. Real hardwood floors throughout! Open floor plan on the main level. Vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace in the living room. Full dining area. Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The main level has a half bathroom off the kitchen.
All three bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet with lots of shelving and storage. The large full bathroom has a tiled floor and granite vanity. Laundry is conveniently located just off the bedrooms.
This townhouse has a side yard, 2 car attached garage and central a/c. Easy access to Highway 52. Close to North Valley Park and Inver Wood Golf Course.

Rent includes water, trash and association dues
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
One cat or dog (up to 35 lbs) is okay with a $35/month pet fee
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 for more information

For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.    

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

(RLNE5902308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7305 Brittany Lane #64 have any available units?
7305 Brittany Lane #64 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7305 Brittany Lane #64 have?
Some of 7305 Brittany Lane #64's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7305 Brittany Lane #64 currently offering any rent specials?
7305 Brittany Lane #64 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7305 Brittany Lane #64 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7305 Brittany Lane #64 is pet friendly.
Does 7305 Brittany Lane #64 offer parking?
Yes, 7305 Brittany Lane #64 offers parking.
Does 7305 Brittany Lane #64 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7305 Brittany Lane #64 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7305 Brittany Lane #64 have a pool?
No, 7305 Brittany Lane #64 does not have a pool.
Does 7305 Brittany Lane #64 have accessible units?
No, 7305 Brittany Lane #64 does not have accessible units.
Does 7305 Brittany Lane #64 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7305 Brittany Lane #64 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7305 Brittany Lane #64 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7305 Brittany Lane #64 has units with air conditioning.

