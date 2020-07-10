4593 Blaylock Way

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a65f7be05c ----
Beautiful open floor plan here; 2 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 Bathrooms with 1,689 Square Feet available to lease in Inver Grove Heights!
Main Floor Highlights: 9 Foot Ceilings, Wood Flooring and ?Plush? Carpeting (Your feet will love!). Also: Large Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen Island for Casual Dining, Kitchen with Walk-In Pantry, Bath and Entrance thru Garage or Front Door by your Private Patio!
Upper Level Boasts of a very large Master with Walk-In Closet, Over sized Bathroom with 2nd Mirror powder area. A second large Living area, 2nd Bedroom and your Laundry Room with High Efficiency Washer and Dryer!
School District 199 - Inver Grove Schools, and very close to Highways 52 and 494 for quick commutes.
Available: June 8, 2019
Lease Term: 12 Months
Pet Policy: No Pets
Utilities Included in Rent: Lawn Service, Snow Removal and Trash Service
Utilities Paid By Tenant: All
Normal Water Utility Usage Charge: $45
Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)
Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.