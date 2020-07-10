All apartments in Inver Grove Heights
Find more places like 4593 Blaylock Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inver Grove Heights, MN
/
4593 Blaylock Way
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:48 PM

4593 Blaylock Way

4593 Blaylock Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Inver Grove Heights
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4593 Blaylock Way, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a65f7be05c ----
Beautiful open floor plan here; 2 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 Bathrooms with 1,689 Square Feet available to lease in Inver Grove Heights!

Main Floor Highlights: 9 Foot Ceilings, Wood Flooring and ?Plush? Carpeting (Your feet will love!). Also: Large Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen Island for Casual Dining, Kitchen with Walk-In Pantry, Bath and Entrance thru Garage or Front Door by your Private Patio!

Upper Level Boasts of a very large Master with Walk-In Closet, Over sized Bathroom with 2nd Mirror powder area. A second large Living area, 2nd Bedroom and your Laundry Room with High Efficiency Washer and Dryer!

School District 199 - Inver Grove Schools, and very close to Highways 52 and 494 for quick commutes.

Available: June 8, 2019
Lease Term: 12 Months

Pet Policy: No Pets

Utilities Included in Rent: Lawn Service, Snow Removal and Trash Service
Utilities Paid By Tenant: All
Normal Water Utility Usage Charge: $45

Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)

Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4593 Blaylock Way have any available units?
4593 Blaylock Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inver Grove Heights, MN.
What amenities does 4593 Blaylock Way have?
Some of 4593 Blaylock Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4593 Blaylock Way currently offering any rent specials?
4593 Blaylock Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4593 Blaylock Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4593 Blaylock Way is pet friendly.
Does 4593 Blaylock Way offer parking?
Yes, 4593 Blaylock Way offers parking.
Does 4593 Blaylock Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4593 Blaylock Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4593 Blaylock Way have a pool?
No, 4593 Blaylock Way does not have a pool.
Does 4593 Blaylock Way have accessible units?
No, 4593 Blaylock Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4593 Blaylock Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4593 Blaylock Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4593 Blaylock Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4593 Blaylock Way has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Southview
4930 Ashley Lane
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
Greystone Heights
5220 Greystone Dr
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
Parkview Manor Townhomes
6043 Candace Avenue
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076
The Commons at Inver Hills
8209 College Trl
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076

Similar Pages

Inver Grove Heights 1 BedroomsInver Grove Heights 2 Bedrooms
Inver Grove Heights Apartments with GarageInver Grove Heights Apartments with Parking
Inver Grove Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MN
Shoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Inver Hills Community CollegeAnoka Technical College
Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical College