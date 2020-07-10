4593 Blaylock Way

Amenities

Beautiful open floor plan here; 2 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 Bathrooms with 1,689 Square Feet available to lease in Inver Grove Heights!



Main Floor Highlights: 9 Foot Ceilings, Wood Flooring and ?Plush? Carpeting (Your feet will love!). Also: Large Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen Island for Casual Dining, Kitchen with Walk-In Pantry, Bath and Entrance thru Garage or Front Door by your Private Patio!



Upper Level Boasts of a very large Master with Walk-In Closet, Over sized Bathroom with 2nd Mirror powder area. A second large Living area, 2nd Bedroom and your Laundry Room with High Efficiency Washer and Dryer!



School District 199 - Inver Grove Schools, and very close to Highways 52 and 494 for quick commutes.



Available: June 8, 2019

Lease Term: 12 Months



Pet Policy: No Pets



Utilities Included in Rent: Lawn Service, Snow Removal and Trash Service

Utilities Paid By Tenant: All

Normal Water Utility Usage Charge: $45



Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)



