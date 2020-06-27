All apartments in Inver Grove Heights
Inver Grove Heights, MN
2853 87th St. E.
Last updated July 24 2019 at 8:10 PM

2853 87th St. E.

2853 87th Street East · No Longer Available
Inver Grove Heights
Location

2853 87th Street East, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom end unit townhome with everything on one level! Golfing within walking distance! A fireplace to keep you warm in the winter and a bright sun room to enjoy throughout the seasons. In unit laundry, central AC, a patio, a dishwasher, and a 2 car attached garage are also some great features of this home!

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, and Cable & Telephone.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

How much should you be paying for rent?

