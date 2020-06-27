2853 87th St. E.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom end unit townhome with everything on one level! Golfing within walking distance! A fireplace to keep you warm in the winter and a bright sun room to enjoy throughout the seasons. In unit laundry, central AC, a patio, a dishwasher, and a 2 car attached garage are also some great features of this home!



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, and Cable & Telephone.



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

