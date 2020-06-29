1836 55th st E

Amenities

Available now, Large 4 beds/2 bath House - Property Id: 220297



Open house : 02/15 4:00-5:30 pm

Available now, Large 4 beds/2 bath House. Finished renovated with new flooring, doors, and painting. A large back yard full of trees and face to the lake. It has a master bed and a private bath. 3 Bedrooms and 2bath on the main floor with open space living, dining, and large kitchen with lots of cabinet space.4th bed is located in the basement along with the laundry room. A lot of free space. A 2-car garage with remote entry. Washer and dryer include.This convenient location with 10 mins to the city that closes to HW 494 and 52. Short drive to the movie theater, shopping, and restaurants! School and public bus stop at the front of the house.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities as well as lawn care and snow removal. Home is pet-friendly with fees At least a 12month lease. First rent and security deposit required prior to move-in. The application fee is $45/Audit for criminal background checks. Income is 2.5 times of rent, no eviction records

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220297

