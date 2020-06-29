All apartments in Inver Grove Heights
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

1836 55th st E

1836 55th Street East · No Longer Available
Location

1836 55th Street East, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Available now, Large 4 beds/2 bath House - Property Id: 220297

Open house : 02/15 4:00-5:30 pm
Available now, Large 4 beds/2 bath House. Finished renovated with new flooring, doors, and painting. A large back yard full of trees and face to the lake. It has a master bed and a private bath. 3 Bedrooms and 2bath on the main floor with open space living, dining, and large kitchen with lots of cabinet space.4th bed is located in the basement along with the laundry room. A lot of free space. A 2-car garage with remote entry. Washer and dryer include.This convenient location with 10 mins to the city that closes to HW 494 and 52. Short drive to the movie theater, shopping, and restaurants! School and public bus stop at the front of the house.
Tenants are responsible for all utilities as well as lawn care and snow removal. Home is pet-friendly with fees At least a 12month lease. First rent and security deposit required prior to move-in. The application fee is $45/Audit for criminal background checks. Income is 2.5 times of rent, no eviction records
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220297
Property Id 220297

(RLNE5530568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1836 55th st E have any available units?
1836 55th st E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inver Grove Heights, MN.
What amenities does 1836 55th st E have?
Some of 1836 55th st E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1836 55th st E currently offering any rent specials?
1836 55th st E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1836 55th st E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1836 55th st E is pet friendly.
Does 1836 55th st E offer parking?
Yes, 1836 55th st E offers parking.
Does 1836 55th st E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1836 55th st E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1836 55th st E have a pool?
No, 1836 55th st E does not have a pool.
Does 1836 55th st E have accessible units?
No, 1836 55th st E does not have accessible units.
Does 1836 55th st E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1836 55th st E has units with dishwashers.
Does 1836 55th st E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1836 55th st E does not have units with air conditioning.

