Home
/
Hugo, MN
/
5137 Fairpoint Dr N
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

5137 Fairpoint Dr N

5137 Fairpoint Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

5137 Fairpoint Drive North, Hugo, MN 55038

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
5137 Fairpoint Dr N Available 07/01/20 Large Townhome Available July 1, Open Floor Plan, Lower Family Room, Loft Area, Access to Pool & Fitness Room - See video walk through at https://youtu.be/XYRKJrXAkmA

Large townhome in Waters Edge association in Hugo available July 1. The main level has an open floor plan between the living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet/counter space, a center island, separate pantry and a walkout to the balcony off the back. There's also a large laundry room and half bathroom on the main level.
There's a loft area upstairs that's a perfect space for an office, tv room or play area. Both bedrooms are upstairs including the master. The master bedroom is large with plenty of space for a king size set. The master has a spacious walk-in closet and connects to the full bathroom upstairs.
The lower level has a family room that could also be used as a third bedroom. This level connects to the attached two car garage.
This townhome has lots of windows throughout with views of the wetlands on the south side of the property. Residents will have access to all the amenities of the association including a pool, fitness room, basketball court, playground and walking/biking trails. Short drive to the grocery store, gas station and several places to eat.

Rent includes water/sewer, trash, lawn/snow & association dues
SORRY NO PETS
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 for more information

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5686009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5137 Fairpoint Dr N have any available units?
5137 Fairpoint Dr N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hugo, MN.
What amenities does 5137 Fairpoint Dr N have?
Some of 5137 Fairpoint Dr N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5137 Fairpoint Dr N currently offering any rent specials?
5137 Fairpoint Dr N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5137 Fairpoint Dr N pet-friendly?
No, 5137 Fairpoint Dr N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hugo.
Does 5137 Fairpoint Dr N offer parking?
Yes, 5137 Fairpoint Dr N offers parking.
Does 5137 Fairpoint Dr N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5137 Fairpoint Dr N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5137 Fairpoint Dr N have a pool?
Yes, 5137 Fairpoint Dr N has a pool.
Does 5137 Fairpoint Dr N have accessible units?
No, 5137 Fairpoint Dr N does not have accessible units.
Does 5137 Fairpoint Dr N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5137 Fairpoint Dr N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5137 Fairpoint Dr N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5137 Fairpoint Dr N has units with air conditioning.

