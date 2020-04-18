Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

5137 Fairpoint Dr N Available 07/01/20 Large Townhome Available July 1, Open Floor Plan, Lower Family Room, Loft Area, Access to Pool & Fitness Room - See video walk through at https://youtu.be/XYRKJrXAkmA



Large townhome in Waters Edge association in Hugo available July 1. The main level has an open floor plan between the living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet/counter space, a center island, separate pantry and a walkout to the balcony off the back. There's also a large laundry room and half bathroom on the main level.

There's a loft area upstairs that's a perfect space for an office, tv room or play area. Both bedrooms are upstairs including the master. The master bedroom is large with plenty of space for a king size set. The master has a spacious walk-in closet and connects to the full bathroom upstairs.

The lower level has a family room that could also be used as a third bedroom. This level connects to the attached two car garage.

This townhome has lots of windows throughout with views of the wetlands on the south side of the property. Residents will have access to all the amenities of the association including a pool, fitness room, basketball court, playground and walking/biking trails. Short drive to the grocery store, gas station and several places to eat.



Rent includes water/sewer, trash, lawn/snow & association dues

SORRY NO PETS

$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 for more information



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5686009)