This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage townhome in the beautiful Waters Edge development is for rent! Tenant pays for gas, electric, water and sewer, everything else is covered by the HOA. This townhome also comes with a community club-house that has a workout room, olympic size swimming pool and basketball court. Pets allowed! Schedule a showing today before it's gone!