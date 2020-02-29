All apartments in Hugo
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:47 AM

4826 Elm Drive North - 1, Unit #3

4826 Elm Dr N · No Longer Available
Location

4826 Elm Dr N, Hugo, MN 55038

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing townhome that is move in ready! This townhome has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. There has just been a fresh coat of paint throughout the entire home. The kitchen has a custom tiled backsplash with plenty of cabinet space. There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living area. Both rooms are well sized with windows flooding in natural light. Home features a back deck. School District #624.

Lease Terms: $1250 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Garbage, lawn and snow care are all included in rent. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and water. Pets may be accepted based on owner approval with a $300 non-refundable deposit. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Unique townhome with lots of natural light!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

