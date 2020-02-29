4826 Elm Drive North - 1, Unit #3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Amazing townhome that is move in ready! This townhome has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. There has just been a fresh coat of paint throughout the entire home. The kitchen has a custom tiled backsplash with plenty of cabinet space. There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living area. Both rooms are well sized with windows flooding in natural light. Home features a back deck. School District #624.



Lease Terms: $1250 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Garbage, lawn and snow care are all included in rent. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and water. Pets may be accepted based on owner approval with a $300 non-refundable deposit. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Unique townhome with lots of natural light!